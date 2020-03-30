A Village School in Gujarat Goes Digital Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
All educational institutions across the country have been shut post the COVID-19 outbreak, but a school in Anand district in Gujarat has found a novel way to deal with the situation, reported The Times of India. While Gujarat has already announced a mass promotion of students from Class 1 to 9, the 200-odd students of Gopalpura primary school will be taking classes at home.
The teachers are taking these classes through WhatsApp, so that students don’t forget what they have been learning in class. According to a report in The Times of India, the Anand District administration has been promoting this as a model for other schools to follow when children are away from school.
Shalin Dabhi, the principal of Gopalpura primary school, told TOI, “Initially, this WhatsApp group was meant to share general information about the school schedule, programmes and other communication with parents. But after 25 March, every teacher selects a topic - be it be it simple dictation, multiplication, subtraction or tables of subjects like mathematics.”
Six of the nine teachers employed by the school work on creating this home-to-do syllabus. The government school is reportedly equipped with five smart classes and a computer lab that has a high-speed broadband connection. This has happened because of the aid received from NRI donors, and has benefited the 254 students in the school.
