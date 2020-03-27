8-Month-Old Grandchild of Kashmiri COVID-19 Victim Tests Positive

This comes as the 65-year-old head of a religious propagation network, who also belonged to one of the Union Territory’s richest business families, became the first fatal victim of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials revealed to The Quint that the authorities were now tense as nine positive cases had surfaced in the union territory in the last two days.

“In all, we have had 14 confirmed cases till date. Of them, one has died and one has recovered fully. Of the remaining twelve, 9 are quarantined for treatment in Srinagar and three are in Jammu” Kansal said.

