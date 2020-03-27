8-Month-Old Grandchild of Kashmiri COVID-19 Victim Tests Positive
Two grandchildren of a man from Srinagar who contracted coronavirus after travelling to Saudi Arabia, have tested positive for the virus, according to Principal Secretary (Planning) Rohit Kansal.
The two siblings include an eight-month-old and a seven-year-old. The former could well be the youngest victim of COVID-19 in India.
J&K Records First Coronavirus-Related Death
This comes as the 65-year-old head of a religious propagation network, who also belonged to one of the Union Territory’s richest business families, became the first fatal victim of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir.
Officials revealed to The Quint that the authorities were now tense as nine positive cases had surfaced in the union territory in the last two days.
“In all, we have had 14 confirmed cases till date. Of them, one has died and one has recovered fully. Of the remaining twelve, 9 are quarantined for treatment in Srinagar and three are in Jammu” Kansal said.
