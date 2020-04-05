8 Malayasians Deboarded at Delhi; Said to Be Tablighi Attendees
Eight Malayasian nationals have been deboarded from a special flight at Delhi's IGI Airport and sent to quarantine, reports The Hindu, citing an immigration official.
The men were on a list of attendees at the Tablighi Jamaat event held in Nizamuddin in Delhi. Commenting on the situation, a senior police officer told The Hindu that the Malayasian nationals have been “shifted to a quarantine centre, after their samples were taken by the health department.”
