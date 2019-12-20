7 Navy Personnel Held For Spying With Links to Pak: Andhra Police

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Friday, 20 December 2019, have claimed to have busted an espionage racket with links to Pakistan and arrested seven personnel of the Indian Navy in this connection.

A press release from police said the Intelligence wing in concert with central intelligence agencies and naval intelligence launched Operation Dolphin's Nose and unearthed the espionage racket. "An FIR has been lodged and seven Navy personnel and a hawala operator have been arrested from different parts of the country. Some more suspects are being questioned," the police release stated.

According to Indian Navy officials, the seven Navy personnel have been arrested from Mumbai, Vishakhapatnam and Karwar naval bases.