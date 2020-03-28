7 Karnataka Labourers Die in Road Mishap in Telangana

Seven labourers from Karnataka were killed and four injured when the van in which they were travelling was hit by a truck near Pedda Golconda on the outskirts of the city late on Friday, 27 March night, police said.

The deceased included two children. Of the 31 workers in the van, five died on the spot and two while undergoing treatment at a hospital, Assistant Commissioner of Traffic Vishwa Prasad said. Four others were hospitalised and the condition of one of them is critical, he said, adding the other workers in the van escaped with minor injuries.