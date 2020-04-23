6-Year-Old Allegedly Raped in Madhya Pradesh, Eyes Badly Damaged
A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh by an unidentified person, who also damaged her eyes, a police official said on Thursday, 23 April.
The incident took place at a village in Jabera tehsil on Wednesday evening, 22 April when the minor was playing outside her house with other children, police said.
"At that time, an unidentified person took the girl to an isolated place and raped here there," District Superintendent of Police, Hemant Chauhan, told PTI over phone.
The victim was found this morning in an abandoned room located near her house, around 55 km from the district headquarters, he said.
"We found that her eyes were damaged by the accused, who also inflicted injuries on her face. We rushed the victim to a hospital in Jabera tehsil in a critical condition. From there she was taken to a hospital in Jabalpur, where doctors are operating on her eyes," Chauhan said.
Asked whether her eyes were completely damaged in the incident, Chauhan said that according to a local doctor the minor's eyes were swollen so much that he could not check the retinas.
The police have launched a hunt to nab the accused, who is suspected to be a local resident, he said.
Congress General Secretary Kamal Nath condemned the same in a tweet and said, “Shivraj ji, what is happening in the state. Criminals seems to roaming around freely even in lockdown? In Damoh, there is a case of brutality against a young innocent girl, whose eyes have been destroyed.”
Madhya Pradesh CM too tweeted condemning the attack on the young girl. He said, “The incident of the ape of an innocent girl in Damoh district is shameful and unfortunate. Taking cognisance of the incident, I have instructed to catch the culprit as soon as possible. Harsh punishment will be served. We will ensure that the best treatment is provided for the survivor, and there will be no shortcomings.”
