5 Vehicles With Over 140 People Stopped, Drivers Held in Maha

Over 130 labourers and 13 members of two families were stopped while they were trying to leave Maharashtra in goods vehicles amid the nationwide lockdown, police said on Monday, 30 March.

Five drivers have been arrested in this connection, they said. During checking in Sewree area, Mumbai on Sunday night, the police intercepted a truck carrying 53 labourers to Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh and arrested its driver Shahban Ziyaullah Rehmani (44), sub-inspector Kiran Mandre said.