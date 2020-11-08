5 SHOs Axed For ‘Dereliction of Duty’ In Containing Munger Unrest

Anurag Poddar was killed after police allegedly opened fire amid a clash over a delay in Durga Puja immersion in Bihar’s Munger on 26 October. Around 30 people were also injured, according to The Indian Express.

The Indian Express reported that, traditionally, the Badi Durga idol is immersed first in Munger. However, the police was keen on immersing over 25 idols before midnight. Thus, several organisers objected and a clash broke out with stones allegedly being pelted at the police posse.

Around 20 police personnel were injured, according to the report. The police also reportedly found three country-made pistols with both live and empty cartridges.