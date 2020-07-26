33,000 Trees to be Felled for Peripheral Ring Road in Bengaluru

The content of the draft EIA was reported by Deccan Herald. The proposed project involves the development of the 65.5 km long Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) between Tumakuru Road on West and Hosur Road on East via Ballari Road and Old Madras Road. It integrates with the existing NICE Road.

The BDA had argued erroneously for over four years based on a flawed EIA report which suggested that 200-500 trees will be cut down for the project.

However, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) rejected this based on a report filed by the Horticulture and Forest Department which said that 16,685 trees will be removed.

In March, the Supreme Court pulled up the BDA for the contradictions in the area of forest land to be diverted for the project and asked the body to conduct a fresh environment impact survey. Following this, the alignment used for the assessment of the removal of trees and the areas surveyed for the project was changed.