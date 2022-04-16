AAP Looks to Keep Key Poll Promise, Announces 300 Units of Free Power in Punjab
The Aam Aadmi Party had promised to provide 300 units of free electricity every month during its election campaign.
The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab announced 300 units of free electricity for households from 1 July, on Saturday, 16 April. The announcement came as the party completed a month in office after winning the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.
Following policies in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party had promised to provide 300 units of free electricity every month to the people of the state if voted to power.
Earlier on 11 April, Mann had met AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and had said that he would soon give a "good news" to the people of the state.
For the past several weeks, preparations are going on to make 300 units of electricity free in Punjab. Earlier, Mann had also met senior officials of Punjab.
However, since the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, the Opposition party has been alleging that the Mann government is being "controlled" from Delhi.
The Congress is continuously claiming that Kejriwal is controlling the government of Punjab, and due to this, the government is not able to work freely.
(With inputs from IANS.)
