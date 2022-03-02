ADVERTISEMENT

26 Flights To Evacuate Remaining Indian Nationals From Ukraine: Centre

He further informed that all Indians have left Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters on Tuesday, 1 March, that India will operate 26 flights over the next three days to fly back Indian citizens who have moved from Ukraine to neighbouring countries.</p></div>
This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on the country's evacuation efforts.

Shringla added, “Had advised all our nationals in Kyiv to head to western parts and exit from there whenever they can. They can go towards Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Poland, and Moldova. 7,700 nationals have exited through these routes, 2,000 have returned and 4,000-5,000 are waiting for an aircraft,” news agency ANI reported.

(This article will be updated.)

