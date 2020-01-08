24-Hour Protest At Bengaluru’s Maurya Circle Against JNU Violence

At around midnight on Wednesday, Bengaluru's Maurya Circle came alive. It was witness to a steadily swelling crowd that showed no signs of abating. For those in the crowd, rest had taken a back seat and the violence and injustice meted out to students and teachers at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) this past weekend was not something they could sleep on.

Hundreds of protesters turned up and occupied Maurya Circle in Bengaluru in a 24-hour-long protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the violence that broke out at JNU on Sunday, which left students and faculty members injured.