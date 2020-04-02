219 COVID-19 Cases in Delhi, May Shoot up in Coming Days: Kejriwal

Kejriwal gave details of the patients, saying they will recover soon, adding that data analysis has shown that the virus is not spreading among the community as of yet.

He reiterated that assistance is being provided to poor and needy people in the city, adding that this is the time when every responsible government should serve the people, along with social groups, NGOs, religious organisations who are already helping.

The Delhi CM said that on 1 April, 6 lakh people availed of the lunch that the Delhi government is giving for free, a similar number also had dinner at the shelters. He added that capacity has been amped up, and 10 lakh people can have each meal at the centres.