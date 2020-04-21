2 More Bhopal Gas Tragedy Victims Die of COVID-19; Death Toll at 7

Also, a 75-year-old senior journalist, who survived the gas tragedy, died on 11 April and his sample test report came out positive for coronairus on 14 April, she said.

On 21 March, some organisations working for the welfare of gas tragedy survivors wrote to the state and central authorities concerned, saying an overwhelming number of gas victims suffer from respiratory, cardiovascular, kidney problems and cancer as a result of exposure to the toxic gas that leaked at the Union Carbide factory here in 1984.

They claimed that these survivors were at least five times more vulnerable to COVID-19 than other people and therefore, need special care.

According to the state health bulletin, Bhopal has so far reported seven deaths due to COVID-19.

All the deceased were gas tragedy victims, Dhingra said.