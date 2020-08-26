13-Yr-Old Boy Attacked by Coimbatore Cop: SHRC Seeks Report

Days after a police constable allegedly attacked a 13-year-old boy with his lathi, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on 26 August, sought a detailed response from the Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore on the matter.

In a letter dated 26 August, the SHRC said that it has taken suo-motu cognisance of the incident and directed the city police commissioner to file a report within three weeks. “..in the event of any default, the Commission may proceed to take such action as it deems fit and proper,” the letter added.