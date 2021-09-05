12-Year-Old Dies of Nipah in Kerala, Union Govt Rushes Team to Kozhikode

"Unfortunately, the boy passed away at 5 in the morning. The condition of the child was critical yesterday night. We formed various teams yesterday night and have started the tracing. Steps have been taken to isolate those who are the primary contact of the boy," Health Minister Veena George told the media.

In a statement issued on Sunday morning, the Union government said that the 12-year-old boy had reported symptoms of encephalitis and myocarditis when he had been admitted to hospital on September 3. The boy was hospitalised and passed away on Sunday morning.