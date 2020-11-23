11 Months After Govt Destroyed Homes, B’luru Migrants Compensated

“Even though we were trying to tell them that we are Indians, our houses were demolished,” Munni Begum, a 21-year-old resident of the migrant settlement, recalled. Her shop, which sold groceries and condiments, was taken down in the demolition drive. Residents in the settlement held Indian identity cards and came from states like Assam, West Bengal, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and even from north Karnataka.

In a meeting chaired on 17 October, the Karnataka government agreed that it would pay Rs 14,100 as compensation and allocate Rs 29,000 each for building a shed for 131 people affected by the demolitions. On 19 November, Justice Vishwajith Shetty of the High Court issued orders directing the state government to pay Rs 14,100 as compensation amount. The order stated that another order will be passed regarding the cost of building a shed, which is Rs 29,000. Each family is likely to receive a total of Rs 43,100 as compensation.

“So far, an amount of Rs 14100 has been released to 48 families currently and we have received reports from residents that they have received the amount,” said YJ Rajendra, Karnataka President of the People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), said. The human rights organisation had filed a petition in the High Court seeking compensation for families affected by the demolition.