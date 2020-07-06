106-Yr-Old Delhi Man, Child During Spanish Flu, Survives COVID-19
Doctors added that the centenarian man recovered faster than his son, who is in the 70s.
A 106-year-old man, resident of Old Delhi, who was four years old during the 1918 Spanish Flu was discharged from the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital after recovering from COVID-19, doctors told news agency PTI.
Doctors added that the centenarian man recovered faster than his son, who is in his 70s.
“Perhaps, he is the first reported case of COVID-19 in Delhi who also went through the dreaded Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, which like COVID-19 had also ravaged the world. And, he not only recovered from COVID-19, he recovered faster than his son, who is also very old,” a senior doctor told PTI.
The latest official number of COVID-19 cases from Delhi government’s daily health bulletin take the tally to 99,444. It is expected to cross 1 lakh cases on Monday, 6 July, as on an average, Delhi has recorded around 2,300 new cases of every day over the past seven days, the report added.
“The 1918 influenza pandemic was the most severe pandemic in recent history. It was caused by an H1N1 virus with genes of avian origin,” according to the Centre for Diseases Control (CDC) in the US. The Spanish Flu was a pandemic from 102 years ago. It had struck one third of the population of the time.
A World Health Organisation report states that an estimated 40 million people died worldwide due to the Spanish Flu, PTI added.
“We don’t know whether he was affected by the Spanish Flu or not. We haven’t seen much documentation on the situation back then as far as Delhi is concerned, but very few hospitals were there at that time. It is amazing that this 106-year-old showed the will power to survive,” a senior doctor, who monitored his situation, told PTI.
Other than him, his family members who also contracted COVID-19, have also recovered.
(With inputs from PTI)
