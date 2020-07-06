106-Yr-Old Delhi Man, Child During Spanish Flu, Survives COVID-19

“The 1918 influenza pandemic was the most severe pandemic in recent history. It was caused by an H1N1 virus with genes of avian origin,” according to the Centre for Diseases Control (CDC) in the US. The Spanish Flu was a pandemic from 102 years ago. It had struck one third of the population of the time.

A World Health Organisation report states that an estimated 40 million people died worldwide due to the Spanish Flu, PTI added.

“We don’t know whether he was affected by the Spanish Flu or not. We haven’t seen much documentation on the situation back then as far as Delhi is concerned, but very few hospitals were there at that time. It is amazing that this 106-year-old showed the will power to survive,” a senior doctor, who monitored his situation, told PTI.