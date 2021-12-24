ADVERTISEMENT

100% Eligible Delhi Population Given At Least One COVID Vaccine Dose: Kejriwal

The national capital currently has over 600 active COVID-19 cases.

Amid concerns of rising cases of COVID-19 and Omicron surge in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, 24 December, announced that 100% of eligible population of the national capital has been administered at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

"Delhi completes first dose to 100% eligible people - 148.33 lakh. Salute to Doctors, ANMs, Teachers, ASHAs, CDVs and all other Frontline workers. Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs and all district functionaries (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Arvind Kejriwal Twitter</p></div>

Arvind Kejriwal Twitter

With over 600 active cases, Delhi recorded its highest single-day tally in six months on Wednesday.

Kejriwal on Thursday, 23 December, said that his government has built a capacity to handle as many as 1 lakh cases daily.

"We've created a capacity to conduct 3 lakh tests daily. With our preparations, we can handle as many as 1 lakh daily cases if such a situation arises," he said.

With 184 containment zones, the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the national capital stands at 14,42,515 with a total of 289 patients in home isolation currently.

