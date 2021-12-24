100% Eligible Delhi Population Given At Least One COVID Vaccine Dose: Kejriwal

Amid concerns of rising cases of COVID-19 and Omicron surge in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, 24 December, announced that 100% of eligible population of the national capital has been administered at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

"Delhi completes first dose to 100% eligible people - 148.33 lakh. Salute to Doctors, ANMs, Teachers, ASHAs, CDVs and all other Frontline workers. Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs and all district functionaries (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.