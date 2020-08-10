How Facebook Helped Delhi & Mumbai Police in Saving Man’s Life

The DCP (CyPAD) found out that the Facebook report referred to an account of one Sumati Daas (name changed) along with a mobile phone number registered with the social media platform. Since calling the number directly could have triggered a panic response from the person already psychologically stressed, the DCP said, he decided to get the exact address and location of the phone-user.

The details showed the address of Mandawali, East Delhi, and the phone location matched the address. The Cyber Cell DCP quickly shared the details with DCP, East, Jasmeet Singh.

Acting with utmost alacrity, DCP East Delhi dispatched staff from the area police station to the said address. Within minutes the team was at Sumati’s doorsteps but was much relieved to find her completely fine and oblivious of the inter-continental hue and cry that her Facebook account had caused.