With Rise in Cases, Rajasthan Imposes 15-day Lockdown From Monday
The home department, in the new guidelines, named the lockdown period as ‘Public Discipline Fortnight’
In view of the steep rise in Covid-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has announced a 15-day lockdown starting on Monday, 19 April.
The home department, late on Sunday, issued new guidelines for the lockdown that has been named 'Public Discipline Fortnight'. All offices, except those connected to essential services, shall remain closed.
Shops selling grocery, fruit, dairy products, etc shall remain open till 5 pm. Vegetable vendors are allowed to sell their stuff till 7 pm. Petrol pumps shall remain open till 8 pm, as per the new guidelines.
Public transport will be open in the state and factories and manufacturing units shall also remain operational. NREGA projects will continue to ensure workers get regular jobs.
According to the guidelines, markets, malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls and all religious places shall remain closed. All the educational institutes, coaching centres, libraries, social and political programmes, etc have been suspended.
“All commercial offices and markets shall remain closed, except essential services. Commuters from bus stops, Metro stations and airports will have to show tickets. Those coming to Rajasthan from other states shall have to show their RT-PCR reports collected within 72 hours of travel.”
"Pregnant women will be allowed to travel to hospital. Those going to take Covid shots will be permitted and PDS shops will also run throughout the week. Only 50 people will be allowed to attend a wedding while 20 can attend a funeral. Telecom, Internet services, postal services, cable services, etc. will remain open," the guidelines read.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.