‘Voice of the Poor’: Padma Shri Awardee Shanti Devi Passes Away; PM Pays Tribute
The noted social worker passed away at the age of 88.
Eminent social worker and Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi passed away at her residence in Gunupur of Odisha’s Rayagada district, late Sunday night.
She complained of chest pain and fell unconscious. A local doctor later reached her residence and declared her dead, Sambad English Bureau reported.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences.
“Shanti Devi Ji will be remembered as a voice of the poor and underprivileged. She worked selflessly to remove suffering and create a healthier as well as just society. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers. Om Shanti.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday.
Known for her philanthropic activities, Shanti Devi who was born in 1934 had immense contribution towards restoring peace in the Maoist-affected areas of Odisha and upliftment of tribal girls. She started a small ashram in Koraput and later established the voluntary organisation Seva Samaj at Rayagada.
She founded an ashram at Gobarapalli in Rayagada district.
She later shifted to Gunupur and founded Seva Samaj ashram in 1964 which worked towards providing education to tribal girls and all-round development of the girl child. The ashram also provided education, rehabilitation, vocational training of orphans and destitute children.
She was honored with the Padma Shri award on 9 November 2021.
Condolences Pour In
Many took to twitter to mourn the demise of Shanti Devi.
“Saddened by the demise of noted social worker, Smt. Shanti Devi Ji. She will be remembered for her untiring efforts for the empowerment of tribal girls through education. My deepest condolences to her family. Om Shanti!”, tweeted Vice President Shri M Venkaiah Naidu.
Dr Surjya Narayan Patro, Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly and MLA Digapahandi Assembly Constituency, tweeted, “Deeply disturbed by the sad demise of Padma Shri award winner Smt. Shanti Devi Ji. She was known for her invaluable contribution for the upliftment of tribal girls through education for several decades.”
Achyuta Samanta tweeted, “Deeply anguished to learn that Padmashri Shanti Devi, one of the renowned Gandhians and an acclaimed social worker who worked in the field of Education passed away. Deepest condolences. May her soul rest in peace.”
“Saddened to hear about the sad demise of renowned social worker Padma Shri Shanti Devi. Her selfless service for upliftment of tribal girls in Undivided Koraput will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family & all well wishers. May her soul rest in peace,” Lok Sabha MP Saptagiri Ulaka tweeted.
