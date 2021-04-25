Virar Hospital CEO, CAO Arrested for Fire That Killed 15

According to hospital officials, two patients on the second floor ICU wards were awake and rushed out to the exit on their own. The hospital staff managed to pull two more patients from the floor in the nick of time.

News agency PTI had earlier reported on Saturday, that the police had booked the hospital's directors and management for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences.

A case was registered under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 and 338 (both dealing with rash or negligent act endangering human life) and 38 (acts done by several people in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.

A report by The Indian Express stated that officials at the hospital took around 35 minutes to inform the fire department about the blaze. Earlier this year, the municipal corporation had given the hospital an all-clear after a fire-safety audit.

