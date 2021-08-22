UAE to Offer Tourist Visas to Indian Passport Holders

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has decided to allow Indians, who have not been to the country in the last 14 days, to obtain tourist visas.

This facility has been extended to several countries including Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Uganda, according to a media report on Sunday, 22 August.

It is worthy noting that until now, only UAE citizens were allowed to fly to the UAE — a measure the administration took earlier this year to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, as the situation improves the country is now slowly opening up its arrivals for foreign nationals.