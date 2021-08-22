UAE to Offer Tourist Visas to Indian Passport Holders
As the COVID situation improves, UAE is now slowly opening up its arrivals for foreign nationals.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has decided to allow Indians, who have not been to the country in the last 14 days, to obtain tourist visas.
This facility has been extended to several countries including Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Uganda, according to a media report on Sunday, 22 August.
It is worthy noting that until now, only UAE citizens were allowed to fly to the UAE — a measure the administration took earlier this year to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But, as the situation improves the country is now slowly opening up its arrivals for foreign nationals.
Meanwhile, the administration has announced all the passengers to undergo a Polymerase Chain Reaction test on the day of arrival and on the ninth day after arrival in the UAE.
UAE has said it will accept passengers from Pakistani airports Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore. Earlier, arrivals from Pakistan were only allowed to transit passengers.
According to the Johns Hopkins University, coronavirus has claimed 2,018 lives along with 7,08,302 confirmed infections in the the UAE.
Quarantine Rules for Traveling to UAE
In a move to curb coronavirus infections, UAE has released fresh quarantine guidelines for passengers arriving at Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Ras al-Khaimah Airports (RKT).
The new guideline says 10 days home quarantine upon arrival in RKT and 12 days home/institutional quarantine in AUH is mandatory.
In addition, passengers would be required to wear a medically approved wristband, provided by the authorities at the airport after clearing immigration.
The administration has also made it mandatory to download and register on the Alhosn app, using the UID and phone number.
(With inputs from PTI)
