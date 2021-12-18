Two Snatchers Drag Woman on Motorbike for 150 Meters in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh

A 23-year-old woman was injured after two men on a motorbike dragged her through a busy street for nearly 150 metres in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on Thursday, 17 December.

The police said the snatching incident took place around 5.30 pm and it came to their notice around 7.30 pm. The woman, a nursing attendant, was returning home after finishing her day’s duty at a nearby hospital when the scooter-borne snatchers targeted her.

CCTV footage of the incident which was shared on the social media shows that the woman was walking on the roadside when the pillion rider tried to snatch her phone.

The woman then caught the pillion rider by his jacket, following which the rider accelerated the vehicle in a bid to escape from the incident spot.

However, the woman did not lose her grip and the snatchers continued riding the scooter at a high speed because of which the woman got dragged through the road.

Eventually as the snatchers managed to flee, some passersby helped the injured woman and admitted her to the hospital, the police said.