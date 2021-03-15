Farmers Stop Building Homes Near Singhu After FIRs by Haryana Cops

The SKM’s decision was shared in a statement put out after a Morcha meeting, which had 32 farmer unions in attendance, reported PTI.

The statement added that a delegation of several SKM leaders had been undertaking yatras in support of the farmers’ demands in many states such as West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Uttarakhand, urging voters not to vote for “anti-farmer BJP”.

On Sunday, SKM delegates addressed mahapanchayats at Singur and Asansol in West Bengal. So far, 147 farmers have been released on bail out of the 151 arrested in connection to the Republic Day tractor rally violence, the report added.

Farmer Unions have received international support for their movement, with the latest being a debate in the United Kingdom's House of Commons about the farmers’ protests and freedom of Press in India. SKM added in their statement that an e-petition is collecting signatures before the House of Representatives in Australia.