ADVERTISEMENT
Sri Lankan President Rakapaksa Lands in Maldives Ahead of Resignation: Reports
His departure from the crisis-ridden island nation also comes on the day that the leader is supposed to resign.
i
Following months of unrest, and days after a sea of anti-government protestors stormed his residence, Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa landed in Male, Maldives, on Wednesday, 13 July, sources told news agency PTI.
His departure from the crisis-ridden island nation also comes on the day that the leader is supposed to resign.
(This will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Padmashree Pande
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×