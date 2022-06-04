Punjab: 28-Year-Old Chased and Killed With Swords at a Market in Broad Daylight

Twenty eight-year-old Desh Raj was allegedly killed on Friday, 3 June, in Punjab's Moga district in broad daylight in the middle of a market.

According to the police, six to seven accused murdered Desh with swords and sharp-edged weapons.

He had gashes near his ear and neck, his foot was also inured, he was rushed to the civil hospital where he was declared "brought dead," according to the police.