Navy Sailor Found Dead in Maha May Have Staged Abduction: Police

In an unprecedented twist, the Palghar police on Wednesday, 25 February, said that the navy sailor who was reportedly abducted from Chennai and set ablaze in Palghar in a failed kidnapping attempt may have made up the abduction story due to financial woes.

The police said that while it’s still unclear as who set him ablaze in the forest, the investigating team is looking into a probable suicide angle.

The development came as Palghar police was investigating the alleged kidnapping and murder case of 27-year-old Suraj Kumar Dubey who, according to initial investigation, was kidnapped and murdered over a ransom of Rs 10 lakh.