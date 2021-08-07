Mumbai Gas Leak: 58 Patients, Including 20 Covid-19 Positive, Evacuated

A total of 58 patients, 20 of them who were receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus, have been evacuated from Kasturba hospital in Chichpokli area of Mumbai following an LPG gas leak at around noon on Saturday.

According to media reports, the incident occurred around 11.34 am at building number 148 of the hospital.

“These patients have been shifted to another building far off from the affected area. Kasturba hospital has a large complex,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani, who looks after the health department.

"As a part of the safety measure, the building was evacuated and the patients were moved to another building in the premises. All of them are stable," he said.