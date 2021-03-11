Mansukh Hiren Death Case: Sachin Vaze’s Statements Recorded by ATS
A Scorpio carrying unassembled explosives was found near Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai on 25 February.
Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has recorded the statement of Sachin Vaze, the controversial top cop whose name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, an ATS officer told ANI.
A Scorpio carrying unassembled explosives was found near Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai on 25 February. Following initial investigations, the owner of the car was identified as Mansukh Hiren, who was later found dead in a creek in Thane on 5 March.
Sachin Vaze, who has been caught in controversy ever since he took over the probe of Hiren’s death case, was transferred after furore in Maharashtra over his alleged association with Mansukh Hiren.
The Devendra Fadnavis-led Opposition in the state has been demanding Vaze’s immediate suspension and arrest on the basis of an FIR filed by Hiren’s family, which details the association they had with Vaze for long before Hiren was one of the suspects in the case.
“Sachin Vaze will be removed from the Crime Branch and posted in some other department. It is being done so that an impartial investigation can be conducted in the Mansukh Hiren death case,” Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, 10 March.
The Maharashtra ATS is now investigating the case.
(With inputs from ANI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.