Mansukh Hiren Death Case: Sachin Vaze’s Statements Recorded by ATS

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has recorded the statement of Sachin Vaze, the controversial top cop whose name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, an ATS officer told ANI.

A Scorpio carrying unassembled explosives was found near Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai on 25 February. Following initial investigations, the owner of the car was identified as Mansukh Hiren, who was later found dead in a creek in Thane on 5 March.

Sachin Vaze, who has been caught in controversy ever since he took over the probe of Hiren’s death case, was transferred after furore in Maharashtra over his alleged association with Mansukh Hiren.