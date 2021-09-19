'Stitch in Time Saves 9': Cong Leader Kapil Sibal on Changing Chief Ministers

The age-old saying he referred to, "a stitch in time saves nine", means that it is better to fix a problem when it is small than to wait for it to become a bigger problem.

When it comes to Uttarakhand, former BJP Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat quit from his post in July 2021, barely four months after he had replaced Trivendra Rawat. Currently, Pushkar Singh Dhami is the latest chief minister of the state.

In Gujarat, Vijay Rupani resigned as chief minister in September 2021. There were more than 14 months left for his term to end. This was keeping in mind the state polls in 2022. He has been replaced by Bhupendra Patel.

Most recently, in Punjab, Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh who was involved in a feud with Navjot Sidhu, resigned on 18 September. To know the various reasons that contributed to his resignation, read this article.