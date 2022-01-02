Haryana Govt Issues New COVID-19 Restrictions in Gurugram, 4 Other Districts
Night curfew to be strictly imposed from 11 pm to 5 am in the state.
In view of the rising cases of Omicron in the state, the Haryana government, on Saturday, 1 January, announced new COVID-19 restrictions in Gurugram and other districts with the highest daily infection rates, such as Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula, and Sonipat. The same will be implemented from Sunday, 2 January, till Wednesday, 12 January.
As per the order, all cinema halls, theatres, sport complexes, and gyms will remain closed until 12 January.
Offices (government and private) have been ordered to function with 50 percent staff attendance. Bars and restaurants are allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity. Owners and managers have been asked to ensure the "No Mask No Service" rule.
In other districts, cinema halls, restaurants and gyms will be allowed to function at 50 percent capacity, in adherence with COVID-19 social distancing protocols.
All schools, colleges, coaching and training institutes will remain closed in the State.
The night curfew will be strictly imposed from 11 pm to 5 am in Haryana.
As for COVID-19 vaccination, the order states that all the eligible people must be vaccinated as soon as possible. Only fully vaccinated people in the state are allowed to enter establishments, such as departmental stores, ration stores, banks (both government and private), malls, and petrol pumps. Citizens who are awaiting to get the second dose will be required to verify their vaccination status.
Violators of COVID-19 rules will be fined Rs 500 via challan.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.