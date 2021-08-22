ADVERTISEMENT

'This is Why CAA Was Necessary': Hardeep Puri on Evacuations From Afghanistan

Sikhs and Hindus are going through a harrowing time in the volatile neighbourhood, the Union minister said.

The Quint
Published
Hot News
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The passengers were earlier evacuated from Kabul by an IAF aircraft.</p></div>
i

"Recent developments in our volatile neighbourhood & the way Sikhs & Hindus are going through a harrowing time are precisely why it was necessary to enact the Citizenship Amendment Act,(sic)" Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted on Sunday, 22 August.

He is India's Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs along with Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Also Read

'Taliban Terror Begins; Afghanistan on the Brink of Civil War': Afghan Journo

'Taliban Terror Begins; Afghanistan on the Brink of Civil War': Afghan Journo

Indian Airforce's special flight reached Hindon airbase in UP's Ghaziabad on Sunday. The flight carried 168 passengers, including former Afghanistan parliamentarians. 107 of them were indians.

MEA's official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted a video of the evacuation where the evacuees can be seen chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' inside the aircraft.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT