'This is Why CAA Was Necessary': Hardeep Puri on Evacuations From Afghanistan
Sikhs and Hindus are going through a harrowing time in the volatile neighbourhood, the Union minister said.
"Recent developments in our volatile neighbourhood & the way Sikhs & Hindus are going through a harrowing time are precisely why it was necessary to enact the Citizenship Amendment Act,(sic)" Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted on Sunday, 22 August.
He is India's Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs along with Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Indian Airforce's special flight reached Hindon airbase in UP's Ghaziabad on Sunday. The flight carried 168 passengers, including former Afghanistan parliamentarians. 107 of them were indians.
MEA's official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted a video of the evacuation where the evacuees can be seen chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' inside the aircraft.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.