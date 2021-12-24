Delhi Police Seals Popular Restaurant for Violating COVID-19 Rules, Case Filed
Diablo restaurant conducted an event with 600 attendees, violating DDMA COVID-19 guidelines on large gatherings
The Delhi Police has sealed a popular restaurant in South Delhi for allegedly flouting COVID-19 protocols and conducting an event with 600 attendees, in violation of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines on large gatherings, news agency PTI reported on Friday, 24 December.
Amidst rising COVID-19 cases, the DDMA had directed district magistrates to ensure that no social or cultural gatherings are permitted in the city this holiday season.
According to the new DDMA regulations, restaurants and bars are allowed to operate with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity while marriage-related gatherings can have a maximum of 200 people.
What Happened?
A flying squad team conducted a surprise check at Diablo restaurant in Delhi's Mehrauli and found a total of 600 people attending an event organised by the restaurant at 10:45 pm on Thursday, said District Magistrate Sonalika Jivani.
Jivani said that the crowd was immediately dispersed by the tehsildar (Mehrauli) and the premises were sealed on the spot for the gross violation of DDMA guidelines.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Diablo under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly brought into effect by public servant) and Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), the report said.
(With inputs from PTI.)
