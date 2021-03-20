Congress Supports Toolkit to Defame Assam’s Tea: PM Modi in Chabua

PM Modi said that, “If a 'chaiwala' doesn't understand your problems, who will? I assure you that the NDA government will accelerate the efforts to further improve the quality of life for tea garden workers.”

Speaking about his party’s vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, Modi noted that Assam has an integral role to play in the same, and can become India’s organic hub. He added that the NDA government is committed to increase the wages of tea plantation workers.

“It can be an exporter of several organic foods, and not just tea. There are massive opportunities for production of organic fruits, vegetables and salads in this region,” said the PM, reiterating that this is how the government is empowering farmers who can export globally directly.

Speaking on higher education, Modi said the ruling BJP party has taken many steps to make Assam a “hub for higher education”. He stated that his government has set up many educational institutes to accomplish this.

In another dig at the Congress, Modi said that the party did not realise the potential of waterways which is Assam’s strength. He noted that the export is limited, and his government is working to strengthen inland waterways of the state.

He concluded his speech with ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.