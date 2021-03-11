Anvay Naik Suicide: Is Justice Only for Asia’s Richest, Ask Kin

The abetment of suicide case of architect Anvay Naik, in which journalist Arnab Goswami along with two others is a prime accused, has once again taken centrestage in Maharashtra politics with Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s claim of an alleged cover up of it by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Amid a heated debate in the Maharashtra Assembly over the Shiv Sena shielding top cop Sachin Vaze’s alleged involvement in the case of explosives being recovered outside Mukesh Ambani’s house, Deshmukh had alleged that the Fadnavis government was targeting Vaze since he was overlooking the Goswami case.

Naik’s family on Thursday, 11 March addressed the media and said that the case had been sidelined and the allegations of cover-up by Deshmukh were legitimate.