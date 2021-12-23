Man Arrested in Bengaluru for Sending Death Threats to Aaditya Thackeray

The Mumbai Police have apprehended and arrested a man from Bengaluru for allegedly sending death threats via text message to Maharashtra Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, on Thursday, 23 December, addressed the lower house of the state legislature regarding the incident and said that the accused, Jaisingh Rajput, who was apprehended in Karnataka by Mumbai’s crime branch, was brought to Mumbai.

Patil said in the Assembly that ensuring security is very important, be it a member of the legislature or a common man.

Following this incident, the state government on Thursday announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would be set up to probe similar incidents of threats issued to legislators and others, and a policy would be framed to deal with such cases.