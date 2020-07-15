'Good English, Handsome Look Not Enough': CM Gehlot's Dig at Pilot

Earlier, on Tuesday, the three-time chief minister of the state had blamed BJP for fuelling crisis in the state, and said, "There is nothing in Sachin Pilot's hands, it is the BJP which is running the show."

On Wednesday, he told the media that he has proof that BJP is indulged in horse-trading in the state's capital city Jaipur.

It is yet to be seen if the Congress party will disqualify the MLAs who switched camp and showed support to Pilot.

