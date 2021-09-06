Internet Suspended, Section 144 Imposed in Karnal Ahead of Kisan Mahapanchayat
The farmers are expected to take out a protest march on NH44 and proceed towards the mini-secretariat.
The Haryana Government on Monday announced the suspension of internet services in Karnal district from Monday midnight to 11.59 pm on Tuesday to maintain law and order ahead of the Kisan Mahapanchayat scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 7 September.
The district administration has already imposed Section 144 in Karnal, banning the assembly of public. The government also announced alternative routes on the Ambala-Delhi National Highway 44 as a large number of protesting farmers had gathered in Karnal for Tuesday's mahapanchayat.
The mahapanchayat is being held to protest against the lathicharge on farmers on 28 August, where the Karnal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ayush Sinha was seen ordering police to "break the skull" of protesting farmers in a video. The farmers have been demanding action against Sinha and the policemen involved in the lathicharge.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of the 40 farmer unions, has been leading the movement over the last nine months and had organised a mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, 5 September. The Morcha, who had called for a Bharat Bandh on 25 September, on Sunday announced that it has been rescheduled to 27 September.
Karnal District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav issued an advisory asking people to avoid travelling on NH 44 as the farmers are expected to take out a protest march there and proceed towards the mini-secretariat.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Haryana) President Gurnam Singh Chaduni said there was no outcome from the meeting with the Karnal administration, and the farmers will 'gherao' the mini-secretariat as per their plan, ANI reported.
The farmers are asking for a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job to the next of kin of Sushil Kajal, a farmer from Gharunda who suffered head injuries in the lathicharge and died later owing to a heart attack.
The farmers are also demanding a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the wounded persons.
"We held talks with farmers. Their demand was not justified. No compensation will be given to law violators & no action will be taken against our official. We'll not let them block the highway & gherao mini secretariat (tomorrow)."Karnal District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav, as quoted by ANI
The farmers, who have been protesting against three contentious laws since November 2020, have demanded a complete rollback of the laws and have pushed for the inclusion of laws that guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.
(With Inputs from ANI and IANS)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.