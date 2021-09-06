Internet Suspended, Section 144 Imposed in Karnal Ahead of Kisan Mahapanchayat

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of the 40 farmer unions, has been leading the movement over the last nine months and had organised a mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, 5 September. The Morcha, who had called for a Bharat Bandh on 25 September, on Sunday announced that it has been rescheduled to 27 September.

Karnal District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav issued an advisory asking people to avoid travelling on NH 44 as the farmers are expected to take out a protest march there and proceed towards the mini-secretariat.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Haryana) President Gurnam Singh Chaduni said there was no outcome from the meeting with the Karnal administration, and the farmers will 'gherao' the mini-secretariat as per their plan, ANI reported.

The farmers are asking for a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job to the next of kin of Sushil Kajal, a farmer from Gharunda who suffered head injuries in the lathicharge and died later owing to a heart attack.

The farmers are also demanding a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the wounded persons.