Social Media Abuzz With Scribe's 2020 Prophecy of Leadership Change in Gujarat

In May 2020, Dhaval Patel, the editor of the news portal Face of Nation, had been booked for sedition for allegedly publishing a report indicating a possible leadership change in Gujarat due to rising criticism over its handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

The article, published on 7 May 2020, had suggested that the BJP high command may remove CM Vijay Rupani from his post and replace him with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Fifteen months later, on Saturday, 11 September, his prophecy came true as Rupani resigned from his post.

Several users took to social media to point out the same, with some even questioning if the case against him would be taken back. We bring you some of the reactions.