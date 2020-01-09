SC Rejects Mahout’s Plea to Release Elephant Laxmi
The status of Laxmi’s relocation to Haryana’s Ban Santoyr facility will be decided after medical examination.
The status of Laxmi’s relocation to Haryana’s Ban Santoyr facility will be decided after medical examination.(Photo: Delhi Police)

SC Rejects Mahout’s Plea to Release Elephant Laxmi

PTI
Environment

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 9 January, refused to entertain a habeas corpus plea filed by a mahout seeking release of elephant Laxmi from alleged illegal detention.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde wondered how a habeas corpus plea can be heard for an elephant. "Is elephant a citizen of India," the bench also comprising justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant said.

The habeas corpus plea was filed by mahout Saddam seeking release of the 47-year-old elephant.

Last year in July, the elephant had gone missing and a countrywide alert was issued to trace it. It was found by the Delhi forest department two months later.

The police had "detained" the jumbo, Laxmi, along with its mahout, Saddam, from Yamuna Pusta area in the national capital in September last year.

Also Read : Assam Elephant ‘Bin Laden’ Dies Days After Being Held Captive

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)

Follow our Environment section for more stories.

    Loading...