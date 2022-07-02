The United States Supreme Court issued a ruling that would result in limiting how the country's primary anti-air pollution can be implemented to curb carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

In a 6-3 vote in West Virginia v. EPA, with conservatives in the majority, the US Supreme Court ruled that the Clean Air Act does not afford the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that end up doing their part in global warming, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Bhumi Global, a non-profit organization aimed at working to empower communities to address the three-fold crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, released a statement decrying the highest court's decision to curb EPA's powers.

"The court's decision hamstrings the federal government's ability to use all the tools at its disposal to combat the climate crisis."

The organization expressed dismay that SCOTUS had turned this into an issue that needs to be dealt with by a divided Congress, "which for years has been unable to pass climate change legislation.

To that end, Bhumi Global promises to continue working to implement "long-lasting change at the local level while advocating for stronger policies to protect Mother Earth.