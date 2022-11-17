ADVERTISEMENT

Good News Amid Doom: India Ranks 8 in Climate Change Performance Index 2023

As per the CCPI, the country earned a 'high' rating in the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions and Energy Use categories.

The Quint
Published
Environment
2 min read
Good News Amid Doom: India Ranks 8 in Climate Change Performance Index 2023
i

Finding a spot among high performing countries in the Climate Change Performance Index 2023 (CCPI), India climbed two spots to rank eighth out of 63 nations.

As per the CCPI, the country earned a 'high' rating in the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions and Energy Use categories, with a 'medium' for Climate Policy and Renewable Energy.

"The country is on track to meet its 2030 emissions targets (compatible with a well-below-2°C scenario). However, the renewable energy pathway is not on track for the 2030 target," it noted.

Also Read

COP27: Climate Expert Tells Why Negotiations Should Matter to Urban India

COP27: Climate Expert Tells Why Negotiations Should Matter to Urban India
ADVERTISEMENT

The Key Highlights

Other key highlights from the CCPI include:

  • The first three spots of the index remained empty, as no country no country performed well enough in all categories to achieve an overall high rating

  • Denmark ranked fourth, followed by Sweden 

  • India’s ranking in categories: In GHGs, it ranked at 9, at 24 in Renewable Energy, 9 in Energy Use and 8 on Climate Policy.

  • India ranked at top in the grouping of top 10 emitter, followed by Germany and Japan at 2 and 3 positions of this grouping

  • The worst performers in the overall ranking were Iran, Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan. They ranked particularly poorly in renewables and heavily reliant on oil.

  • Saudi Arabia was found to be the nation with the highest per capita GHG emissions among the G20 nations

What is the Climate Change Performance Index?

The CCPI, which uses a standardized framework to compare the climate performance of 59 countries and the EU, is an instrument to enable transparency in national and international climate politics.

The concerned nations account for 92 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions in totality.

Their climate protection performance is assessed in four categories: Greenhouse Gas Emissions (40 percent of the overall score), Renewable Energy (20 percent), Energy Use (20 percent), and Climate Policy (20 percent).

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and environment

Topics:  Climate Change 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×