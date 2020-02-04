Massive Fire on Brahmaputra Tributary Due to Oil Leakage Doused
A massive fire that had erupted on a tributary of Brahmaputra river due to oil leakage from pipelines got doused on its own on Monday, 3 February, an official said.
Crude oil pipelines of the Oil India Limited (OIL) got ruptured due to a mechanical issue at the Central Tank Farm (CTF), causing spillage on Burhidihing river in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Sunday, he said.
A team, comprising Tengakhat circle officer, officials of the state Pollution Control Board and Fishery Department and experts from the OIL, is accessing any possible damage to the environment due to the incident, he said, adding that necessary actions will be taken.
An official of the OIL said there was a sudden closure of remote-operated shut off valves and motor operator valves of inlets and outlets of all the crude storage tanks on 1 January at the company's field headquarters in Duliajan.
OIL has also initiated actions to recover and clean the crude oil from the affected site, the official said.
"An enquiry committee has been set up to find out the underlying root causes of the incident and suggest remedial measures. Presently, normal operations have resumed and all leakages have been rectified and crude oil is being received from installations at CTF, Duliajan," he added.
