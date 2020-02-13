Longest Summer, Coldest Winter: India Had Bizarre Weather in 2019

India was also hit by seven cyclones, for the second year in a row. Australia and Brazil are not the only countries affected by forest fires. India, too, recorded an exponential increase in forest fires – a 113 percent increase.

That brings us to the end of 2019.

While IMD had warned of a warm winter, the conditions were far from that. Not only did cold wave sweep North India in early December, Delhi saw the coldest December in recorded history.

To sum up, as ‘Science Guy’ Bill Nye said: ‘The World Is On Fire!’