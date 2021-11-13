Delhi's Toxic Air Crisis: Physical Schools Closed, Construction Work Paused
Government offices are slated to operate from home at 100% capacity for a week.
As toxic smog stifles the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, 13 November, announced a slew of guidelines. These include:
From Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed for a week. They will continue virtually.
Construction activities will not be allowed between 14 and 17 November.
Government offices are slated to operate from home at 100 percent capacity for a week. Meanwhile, private offices will be issued an advisory to opt for Work From Home as much as possible.
The AQI, PM10, and PM2.5 in Delhi were all in the ‘severe’ category, as pointed out by Kejriwal in a tweet on Saturday.
