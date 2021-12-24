XAT Admit Card 2022 To Be Released Today, Download at Xatonline.in
Candidates can download their XAT Admit Card 2022 today at Xatonline.in once released.
The admit card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022 is likely to be released by by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) on 24 December 2021.
Hence, candidates who are going to sit for the exam must visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in, and download their respective admit cards.
The XAT 2022 exam shall be conducted by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) on 2 January 2022.
While the release date of the admit card has been postponed twice, it is expected to be released on 24 December 2021 according to the revised notification released.
Please refer to the step by step procedure mentioned below to check your XAT 2022 admit card when released.
XAT 2022 Admit Card: How to download
Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.
Navigate to the link that reads 'XAT admit card 2022' on the homepage.
You will be redirected to a new window/tab.
Enter the required details and press submit.
Your XAT 2022 admit card shall appear on your screen.
Download it and take a print out for future reference.
Candidates must note that XLRI has not mentioned any particular timing for the release of the XAT admit card. Hence, they are advised to regularly check the official webiste of XAT, throughout the day on 24 December 2021.
XAT 2022: Exam pattern
According to the XAT 2022 syllabus, the exam will have a total of 100 multiple choice questions, divided across four sections.
These sections are as follows: Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making, Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, and General Knowledge.
Candidates will be given a total of three hours to complete the test.
For every correct answer, each candidate will be awarded 1 marks, and for every incorrect answer, 0.25 marks shall be deducted from the student.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.