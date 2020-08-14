Will Final-Yr Exams be Cancelled? All Eyes on Supreme Court Today
In its reply before the SC, the UGC said that Delhi & Maharashtra’s decision to cancel exams was ‘entirely wrong’.
A day after the University Grants Commission (UGC) submitted that it was ‘entirely wrong’ on part of the Maharashtra and Delhi governments to cancel final-year exams, the Supreme Court is likely to deliver its verdict on the much debated matter on Friday, 14 August.
On Thursday, the UGC had filed a reply before the apex court, saying that the argument made by Maharashtra for cancelling final-year exams was contradictory, while the decision taken by Delhi was unilateral.
On the same day, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that it had granted exemption from unlock guidelines to educational institutions for conducting exams in the interests of “a large number of students.”
What did the UGC say about Maharashtra?
The UGC stated that while on one hand Maharashtra had claimed that universities and colleges were in no condition to function even for exams, it also argued that exams must be cancelled to facilitate the next academic session.
“Needless to say, those alleged circumstances should then prevent even the commencement of the next academic session. That apart, the State Govt. avers that the next academic session must begin in the interest of students, while, at the same time, contending that the final examinations should be cancelled and degrees can be awarded without such examinations even though such a step would irreparably damage the future of students.”UGC, in its reply to the Supreme Court
Based on these arguments, UGC termed Maharashtra’s decision to cancel final-year exams as ‘meritless’.
Can NDMA Override UGC guidelines on final-year exams?
During the previous hearing on 10 August, the Supreme Court had asked if final-year exams cancelled by Maharashtra under the National Disaster Management Act could have an overriding effect on UGC guidelines.
However, the UGC claims that no State Disaster Management Committee was set up in Maharashtra, which instead has a State Disaster Management Authority.
The UGC said that while the Disaster Management Act 2005 does not contemplate the constitution of the ‘State Disaster Management Committee’, Section 17 contemplates the constitution of an advisory committee by the authority and section 20 contemplates the constitution of the state executive committee.
“Section 14 thereof contemplates the constitution of the state disaster management authority. Thus there is no decision of June 19 order of state disaster management committee as such a body does not exist in Maharashtra.”UGC, in its reply to the Supreme Court
Did UGC approve of Delhi’s decision on final-year exams?
No, instead the UGC has termed Delhi’s decision to cancel final-year exams and pass students on the basis of internal assessment a unilateral decision that is in in “contravention of the UGC's guidelines.”
"Decision taken by Delhi government will impact the standard of higher education in the country which the UGC is mandated to maintain," the UGC said in its reply.
Why did Delhi & Maharashtra cancel final-year exams?
Delhi Government had informed the Supreme Court on 9 August that it had asked “all Delhi State Universities to cancel all written online and offline semester examinations including final year exams.” According to the government, digital divide in online classes, coupled with unavailability of study material for scores of students had led to cancellation of exams.
Maharashtra Government had on 7 August told the Supreme Court that the State Disaster Management Authority had decided not to conduct examinations due to the COVID-19 situation in the state. The government listed declaration of lockdown by municipal bodies, existence of containment zones, the use of college buildings as containment centres and the opinion of majority Vice Chancellors against conduct of examinations as reasons behind its decision.
What do UGC guidelines say?
- According to revised UGC guideline, final-year university examinations may be conducted by the end of September, either online, offline or through a combination of both.
- The guidelines also say that in case a student is unable to write final-year exams, she can appear for a special examination at a later period, as and when feasible.
- For students of the first and second semester, there have been no change in guidelines. This means that universities can evaluate students on the basis of internal assessment and marks scored in previous semesters, if they are unable to conduct exams due to the prevailing situation.
