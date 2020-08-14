Will Final-Yr Exams be Cancelled? All Eyes on Supreme Court Today

A day after the University Grants Commission (UGC) submitted that it was ‘entirely wrong’ on part of the Maharashtra and Delhi governments to cancel final-year exams, the Supreme Court is likely to deliver its verdict on the much debated matter on Friday, 14 August.

On Thursday, the UGC had filed a reply before the apex court, saying that the argument made by Maharashtra for cancelling final-year exams was contradictory, while the decision taken by Delhi was unilateral.

On the same day, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that it had granted exemption from unlock guidelines to educational institutions for conducting exams in the interests of “a large number of students.”