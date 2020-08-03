West Bengal WBJEE 2020 Results To Be Announced on 7 August

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEE) will be announcing the state Join Entrance Examination (JEE) 2020 results on Friday, 7 August. The exam was held in early February and results were delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.

WBJEE Chairman, Malayendu Saha confirmed the declaration date. Students can check their results in the official website wbjee.nic.in. The counselling schedule will be announced next week and the results will be announced via press conference from the board.

Almost 1.1 lakh students appeared for the examination this year. The board had announced previously the list of provisional institutes for undergraduate courses in Engineering , Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture for new academic sessions.