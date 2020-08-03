West Bengal WBJEE 2020 Results To Be Announced on 7 August
The candidates can download their WBJEE 2020 results from the official website-wbjee.nic.in
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEE) will be announcing the state Join Entrance Examination (JEE) 2020 results on Friday, 7 August. The exam was held in early February and results were delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.
WBJEE Chairman, Malayendu Saha confirmed the declaration date. Students can check their results in the official website wbjee.nic.in. The counselling schedule will be announced next week and the results will be announced via press conference from the board.
Almost 1.1 lakh students appeared for the examination this year. The board had announced previously the list of provisional institutes for undergraduate courses in Engineering , Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture for new academic sessions.
WBJEE 2020 Counselling will be held online tentatively in September 2020. Aspirants have to register online and participate in the counselling process. Selection in various colleges and universities will be done on the basis of ranks obtained in the exam.
After the counselling, candidates will have to go to the centres prescribed by the board for document verification. The authorities will release the course-wise and institute-wise seat availability.
